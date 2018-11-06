Extra-Base Hits Help No. 8 Mizzou Softball Sink Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS -- No. 8 Mizzou used a powerful fifth inning to surge past Ole Miss, 6-1, at the Ole Miss Softball Complex on Saturday, scoring four runs in the frame off three doubles. The afternoon contest was highlighted by two-hit outings for freshman 2B Emily Crane, senior catcher Jenna Marston and sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth.



The Tigers improved to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference action with the victory. The Rebels fell to 18-14 (1-4 SEC) with the loss.



Two-time All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas worked 6.0 innings for the win, allowing one run, striking out four Rebels and scattering five hits. Fellow senior Nicole Hudson finished the game with 1.0 inning of pitching, including a strikeout.



A pair of doubles initially put Mizzou on the board in the third inning, with the first coming from Marston out to left field. Hudson found her pitch and sent it to the same location for her own double, scoring Marston to tie the game at 1-1.



In fifth inning action, sophomore SS Corrin Genovese started off Mizzou with a one-out single through the left side. Crane recorded her second double of the game bring in Genovese and set the score at 2-1. The freshman led off the contest with a double but was stranded in the first inning.



Marston followed Crane's double with her second two-base hit, bringing around Crane for a 3-1 Tiger lead. Hudson then grounded out to second base to advance Marston over to third base. After sophomore 3B Angela Randazzo reached first base on a walk, a double steal brought home Marston when the Ole Miss throw went after the safely sliding Randazzo. Roth added the last run of the inning with her double, scoring Randazzo for a 5-1 Mizzou advantage.



Senior Rachel Hay helped sophomore CF Kayla Kingsley score from third base to put Mizzou up 6-1 in the sixth inning. The high-chopping groundout from Hay allowed Kingsley to scamper home.



Ole Miss edged out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a leadoff double from Rebel center fielder RT Cantillo. Ole Miss sacrificed and singled Cantillo around to score, taking its slim advantage into the third inning.



Mizzou finishes its series with the Rebels with a 1 p.m. start on Sunday. The Tigers next return to The Show-Me State for a neutral-site doubleheader with Big Ten foe Illinois in St. Louis, hosted by Lindenwood, on Wednesday, March 20. The games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.