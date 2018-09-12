Extra! Extra! Redbirds Win in 12th

That's when Astros' starting pitcher Andy Pettitte led off with a double to deep center. Mike Lamb tripled to score Pettitte, then Lamb scored on a double by Chris Burke.

The Cards came back in the top of the eighth when Eckstein and Scott Spezio reached with no outs, bringing Fat Albert to the plate. Pujols reached on an error by third baseman Lamb as Eckstein scored to tie the game, 2-2. Then, Scott Rolen hit a three-run homer, putting St. Louis ahead, 5-2.

But, the Astros' Burke hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, making it 5-4. Craig Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to score Preston Wilson with the tying run and send the game into extra innings.

It stayed that way until the Cardinals took the lead for good in the top of the 12th. Eckstein was hit by a pitch and So Taguchi singled before Pujols and Rolen struck out. But, Aaron Miles hit a game-winning, two-run double to save St. Louis, 7-5.