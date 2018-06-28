Extreme Heat Cooks Missouri Crops

Soaring temperatures continue to cook Missouri's crops and pastures and zap the soil of moisture. State agriculture officials say only 18 percent of Missouri's topsoil held adequate moisture last week. The driest conditions were reported in the west-central, central and southwest parts of the state. The corn crop is rated six percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 41 percent good and six percent excellent. The hot, dry summer continues to punish pasture conditions, which were rated 35 percent very poor, 36 percent poor, 21 percent fair and eight percent good.