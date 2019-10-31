Extreme weather leads to high grocery prices

COLUMBIA - Jared Ingalls is a farmer in the small northeastern Missouri town of Edina.

It is there where he grows everything from sweet corn and yellow squash to zucchini and cucumbers, all of which he sells to Hy-Vee in Columbia.

However, this year has been different for Ingalls.

"We've basically been flooded out from the beginning of June on," Ingalls said. "We were able to get in and work a bit, but it's just tough to get in and out of the fields because it's just too wet."

It's not just Missouri that has had problems with growing their crops for consumers.

Out west in California, the ongoing drought has lead to smaller supplies of almonds, spinach and broccoli throughout the country.

Lucky's Market buys berries from California and a spokesperson with the produce department said the price has risen for berries.

In contrast, the flood has left Hy-Vee lacking lettuce and certain leafy spices such as cilantro.

Ingalls said although prices have changed slightly within the past few months, he expects prices to rise a lot by the end of the summer.

"Right now I know a lot of the markets are chuck full of corn and zucchini and and everything's great," Ingalls said, "But it's gonna shut off. I see it shutting off within the next few weeks."

Ingalls said this is because the plants that were suppose to be planted in April or May, weren't planted until June, leading them to be washed out by flooding.

Unfortunately, Ingalls said there's nothing that can be done about the flooding.

"You just gotta bear it," Ingalls said, "You gotta get muddy and try to work around the weather. There's one thing you can't mess with and that's mother nature."