Extrication Accident Leaves One with Life-Threatening Injuries

COLUMBIA - One person has life-threatening injuries after an extrication accident Saturday morning.

The Columbia Fire Department said it was dispatched to 4501 Route B at 11:19 a.m. Saturday. There, crews found a Volkswagon on its side. Two people were in the vehicle at the time.

Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer said one person was able to exit the vehicle without any assistance, but the other occupant had to be extricated. The roof of the vehicle was taken off to help remove that person.

Fraizer said both people were transported to University Hospital. One has life-threatening injuries.

Five units from the Columbia Fire Department and two ambulances responded to the incident.