Eye Finds Shooting Touch in Tiger Win

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 12 2012 Nov 12, 2012 Monday, November 12, 2012 9:30:00 PM CST November 12, 2012 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA -- Morgan Eye came off the bench for the Tigers to score 16 points and help Mizzou (2-0) knock off Chicago State (0-2) 88-55. The Tigers quickly built a large lead against the Cougars, and a stout defensive performance by Missouri in the first half of 10 forced turnovers and nine CSU field goals all but sealed the deal by the intermission.

Chicago State opened the scoring with a runner in the lane, and Bri Kulas answered by splitting a pair of free throws. On the Tigers' next trip down the floor, Kulas took an inbound pass and made the layup while getting fouled, then converted the three-point play to give Mizzou a 4-2 lead. Sydney Crafton then made back-to-back layups for the Tigers, giving Mizzou an 8-2 lead before the Cougars answered on their next possession to cut the lead to 8-4. The teams then traded buckets, with Liene Priede and Kulas hitting buckets for Mizzou as the Tigers took a 12-6 lead into the under-8 timeout.

Crafton scored first after the break, then Priede, Bree Fowler and Liana Doty tacked on for a quick 8-0 run for the Tigers as they stretched the lead to 20-6, but Chicago State then scored five straight points of its own to cut the deficit to 20-11. Kyley Simmons ended the Cougar run with a three, putting Mizzou back up 12. Doty then converted a layup to put Mizzou up 25-11, but Chicago State answered with four straight points to keep the deficit at 10. Crafton ended the run with a layup, and Maddie Stock nailed a three in tight coverage to build the Tiger lead to 15.

After the under-8 timeout, Chicago State hit two free throws before Morgan Eye buried a three to put Mizzou up 16. Crafton then added on with a layup, but Chicago State cut the lead back to 15 on their next possession. Darian Saunders split a pair of free throws for Mizzou, and then Eye drained back-to-back threes and a layup to put Mizzou up 44-20 at the under-4 timeout. Saunders hit a layup off an inbounds pass after the timeout, putting Mizzou up 46-20, and CSU responded with four straight points before Liz Smith connected on a layup and the ensuing free throw to build the Mizzou lead to 25, but the Cougars quickly answered with a layup of their own. Kulas then hit layup to give Mizzou a 51-26 lead at the half.

It was CSU opening the scoring in the second half as well, hitting a three to reduce the Mizzou lead to 22. Simmons then converted an and-one play on the other end to put the Tigers back up 25, and Eye added on with a moving jumper make the score 56-29. After two Cougar free throws, Eye found Saunders in transition for an easy layup to give Mizzou a 58-31 lead at the under-16 timeout.

Two Cougar free throws opened play after the break, and Doty's stellar defensive play stealing an inbound pass gave Mizzou a quick answer. Next it was Saunders hitting a layup after two Chicago State free throws, but the Cougars came back with six unanswered points to make the score 62-41 favoring the Tigers at the under-12 media timeout. The Cougars hit a free throw after the break, but Kulas hit both of her shots from the line to put Mizzou up 64-42. The teams then traded buckets, with Kulas connecting twice for the Tigers as they built the lead to 68-44. A bank shot for Chicago State then cut into the Mizzou lead again, but Eye responded with her fourth three of the night to put Mizzou ahead 71-46 before the Cougars scored, but Crafton answered quickly on the other end with a layup.

Crafton hit a free throw after the break, and Michelle Hudyn added two more points for Mizzou, but the Cougars answered on their next possession. Simmons split a pair of free throws, and Stock connected on a pair to put the Tigers up 79-52. The Cougars split a pair of free throws and then a jumper made the score 79-55 favoring Mizzou, and Morgan Stock answered with her first three of the contest to make it 82-55. Doty then connected on a pair of free throws with a minute remaining, and Morgan Stock added a transition layup to make it 86-55. Doty's two free throws with 12 seconds left then produced the final score of 88-55.

Mizzou next plays against Western Illinois on Thursday (Nov. 15) at home at 7 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°