Eyeballs Found in KC Gas Station Trash Not Human

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 28 2013 Mar 28, 2013 Thursday, March 28, 2013 3:12:33 PM CDT March 28, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police said that the pair of eyeballs found in a Kansas City gas station's trash bin are not human.

Police spokesman Steve Young said Thursday that the police lab examined the eyeballs that were in a medical box, and workers determined they likely came from a pig.

Young says a worker at a Conoco gas station in northern Kanas City called police after finding the cardboard box late Wednesday. The box was labeled, "Keep refrigerated."

Surveillance video shows two men in a blue Toyota leaving the package on the trash bin.

Young says police aren't investigating further because no crime appears to have been committed. Earlier, police had said that no eye banks or hospitals in the area were awaiting delivery of any eyeballs.

 

More News

Grid
List

Wanted Kansas City fugitive found in Callaway County
Wanted Kansas City fugitive found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman near Hatton wanted for methamphetamine and stealing offenses in the Kansas City area.... More >>
3 minutes ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 4:58:38 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

MU College of Engineering hosts 5K, raises funds for Habitat for Humanity
MU College of Engineering hosts 5K, raises funds for Habitat for Humanity
MU College of Engineering hosts 5K race as part of events in Engineers' Week Sunday morning. The celebration kicked... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 1:58:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

Trump seeks $8.6 billion for wall in 2020 budget battle
Trump seeks $8.6 billion for wall in 2020 budget battle
The Trump administration is headed for a budget clash with Congress, with calls for deep domestic spending cuts that lawmakers... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 12:48:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

Three Missouri school disitricts to get grants for safe rooms
Three Missouri school disitricts to get grants for safe rooms
JEFFERSON CITY — Three Missouri school districts will receive $3.5 million to build tornado shelters. The State Emergency... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 12:41:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

'More than a piece of clothing': Stephens College celebrates the past
'More than a piece of clothing': Stephens College celebrates the past
Stephens College is celebrating the 75 Years of the Stephens Fashion Program with the spring exhibit. Current and past... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 8:49:00 AM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics of Missouri
Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics of Missouri
COLUMBIA - Two hundred people participated in Saturday's Polar Plunge at the Bass Pro Shop lake. The event raised... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 10:24:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power in mid-Missouri
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As of midnight, Sunday, hundreds of customers remained without power in mid-Missouri. Below are outage statuses by region.... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:23:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Scott Blvd.
UPDATE: Man seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Scott Blvd.
COLUMBIA - A man was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Scott Boulevard Saturday afternoon. According to a... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 7:29:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Two injured in Jefferson City crash
Two injured in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people had moderate injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash on Route B at Tanner Bridge Road.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 6:33:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Harrisburg residents discuss wind energy in Boone County
Harrisburg residents discuss wind energy in Boone County
HARRISBURG – One Harrisburg resident took it upon herself to organize a community forum Saturday after a renewable energy company... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 6:28:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Man pleads guilty in 2017 Lake Ozark shooting
Man pleads guilty in 2017 Lake Ozark shooting
MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder stemming from a 2017 shooting... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 4:07:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Residents in Columbia's central neighborhood voice their concerns
Residents in Columbia's central neighborhood voice their concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia's central neighborhood hosted its first Citizens' Alliance Meeting on Saturday morning at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 1:50:00 PM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Struggling rural Missouri hospital booted from Medicare
Struggling rural Missouri hospital booted from Medicare
SWEET SPRINGS (AP) — A rural Missouri hospital has been cut off from the federal Medicare program after the Centers... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 11:48:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward
Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward
(CNN) -- It's that time of year again. This weekend, you'll sacrifice an hour of sleep in exchange for a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:50:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions
Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday temporarily blocked additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect, as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:48:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in Continuous News

Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
AUXVASSE - After months of failed contract talks, a local communications company is gearing up for what could be a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:58:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
MILLER COUNTY - The body of a missing Columbia man was found in the woods near Miller County Thursday night.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
5pm 45°
6pm 45°
7pm 42°
8pm 40°