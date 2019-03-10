Eyeballs Found in KC Gas Station Trash Not Human

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police said that the pair of eyeballs found in a Kansas City gas station's trash bin are not human.

Police spokesman Steve Young said Thursday that the police lab examined the eyeballs that were in a medical box, and workers determined they likely came from a pig.

Young says a worker at a Conoco gas station in northern Kanas City called police after finding the cardboard box late Wednesday. The box was labeled, "Keep refrigerated."

Surveillance video shows two men in a blue Toyota leaving the package on the trash bin.

Young says police aren't investigating further because no crime appears to have been committed. Earlier, police had said that no eye banks or hospitals in the area were awaiting delivery of any eyeballs.