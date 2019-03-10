Eyeballs Found in KC Gas Station Trash Not Human
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police said that the pair of eyeballs found in a Kansas City gas station's trash bin are not human.
Police spokesman Steve Young said Thursday that the police lab examined the eyeballs that were in a medical box, and workers determined they likely came from a pig.
Young says a worker at a Conoco gas station in northern Kanas City called police after finding the cardboard box late Wednesday. The box was labeled, "Keep refrigerated."
Surveillance video shows two men in a blue Toyota leaving the package on the trash bin.
Young says police aren't investigating further because no crime appears to have been committed. Earlier, police had said that no eye banks or hospitals in the area were awaiting delivery of any eyeballs.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman near Hatton wanted for methamphetamine and stealing offenses in the Kansas City area.... More >>
in
MU College of Engineering hosts 5K race as part of events in Engineers' Week Sunday morning. The celebration kicked... More >>
in
The Trump administration is headed for a budget clash with Congress, with calls for deep domestic spending cuts that lawmakers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Three Missouri school districts will receive $3.5 million to build tornado shelters. The State Emergency... More >>
in
Stephens College is celebrating the 75 Years of the Stephens Fashion Program with the spring exhibit. Current and past... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two hundred people participated in Saturday's Polar Plunge at the Bass Pro Shop lake. The event raised... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As of midnight, Sunday, hundreds of customers remained without power in mid-Missouri. Below are outage statuses by region.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Scott Boulevard Saturday afternoon. According to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people had moderate injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash on Route B at Tanner Bridge Road.... More >>
in
HARRISBURG – One Harrisburg resident took it upon herself to organize a community forum Saturday after a renewable energy company... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder stemming from a 2017 shooting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia's central neighborhood hosted its first Citizens' Alliance Meeting on Saturday morning at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.... More >>
in
SWEET SPRINGS (AP) — A rural Missouri hospital has been cut off from the federal Medicare program after the Centers... More >>
in
(CNN) -- It's that time of year again. This weekend, you'll sacrifice an hour of sleep in exchange for a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday temporarily blocked additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect, as... More >>
in
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - After months of failed contract talks, a local communications company is gearing up for what could be a... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The body of a missing Columbia man was found in the woods near Miller County Thursday night.... More >>
in