Columbia College Awards Multiple Scholarships for Leadership
COLUMBIA - Columbia College awarded a $500 scholarship to on of it's students for the upcoming school yearColu.
Lake of the Ozarks sophomore Aaron Jolly won the award in honor of Frank S. Westling.
For the 2013 school year Columbia College awarded Westling scholarships to 39 students from 23 campus locations.
The scholarship is non-renewable and is awarded to new students each year. To qualify for the scholarship, Jolly had to provide evidence of leadership and service to his community, among other requirements.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Select University of Missouri employees will be allowed to return to campus beginning on May 20, according to... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield School District will host three in person graduation ceremonies on May 15. The administration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Symptoms of a syndrome related to COVID-19 are now popping up in children. More than 50 children... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several local Columbia businesses are struggling to make ends meet due to the effects of COVID-19. Consign... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House voted 98-58 to approve the Cleaner Missouri bill on Wednesday. Bill SJR 38,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to help expand broadband access. The bill extends the state's broadband... More >>
in
Doctors and nurses never shy away from helping those in need, even when it puts their health at risk. However,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Twelve Mizzou student-athletes will return next year, utilizing an extra year of eligibility in playing spring sports. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Universities in the U.S. will be required to make changes to their Title IX procedures, according to new... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State departments are now cooperating with Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway after she pushed for transparency with COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, emergency service providers in Columbia participated in a parade to all of the hospitals in Boone... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The NAACP and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) will bring 5,000 petitions to the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON D.C. - Missouri will receive an additional $135 million through the Department of Health and Human Services to expand... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has added extra difficulty to many people's lives, especially those impacted by Missouri’s opioid epidemic.... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Marco Pantoja about questions regarding the stimulus checks sent out by the federal government.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is expecting more than 6,000 students to graduate this upcoming weekend, but this year,... More >>
in