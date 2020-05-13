Columbia College Awards Multiple Scholarships for Leadership

7 years 11 months 1 week ago Friday, June 01 2012 Jun 1, 2012 Friday, June 01, 2012 3:48:00 AM CDT June 01, 2012 in News
By: KOMU Staff

COLUMBIA - Columbia College awarded a $500 scholarship to on of it's students for the upcoming school yearColu. 

Lake of the Ozarks sophomore Aaron Jolly won the award in honor of Frank S. Westling.

For the 2013 school year Columbia College awarded Westling scholarships to 39 students from 23 campus locations. 

The scholarship is non-renewable and is awarded to new students each year. To qualify for the scholarship, Jolly had to provide evidence of leadership and service to his community, among other requirements.

 

