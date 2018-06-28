F-15 Crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) - A pilot who ejected from a Missouri Air National Guard F-15 jet before it crashed in a farm field in Indiana had 15 years of flying experience. Missouri Air National Guard spokesman Colonel Greg Champagne said the pilot is in good condition. The man's name has not been released and the Guard won't discuss his injuries, citing military privacy policies. Champagne said the pilot is an Air National Guard pilot with 15 years of experience. The jet was from the Guard's 131st Fighter Wing, based at Lambert Field in St. Louis. The crash occurred about 10 a.m. during practice maneuvers involving four F-15s from St. Louis and four F-16s from the Indiana Air National Guard's 181st Fighter Wing based in Terre Haute. No other aircraft was damaged in the accident, and there were no reports of injuries on the ground.