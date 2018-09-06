FAA Lags on Fulfilling Airline Safety Law

WASHINGTON - A government watchdog says federal regulators are struggling to implement a sweeping aviation safety law in the face of industry opposition to many of its provisions.

A report by the Department of Transportation's Inspector General says the Federal Aviation Administration has experienced lengthy delays putting in place rules required by the law.

The delayed regulations would increase the amount of experience necessary to be an airline pilot, provide more realistic pilot training and create a program where experienced captains mentor less experienced first officers.

The law was enacted in 2010 following the last fatal U.S. airline crash nearly four years ago near Buffalo, N.Y.

The FAA said it has made significant progress, noting 90 percent of airlines now have voluntary programs to spot and correct safety trends.