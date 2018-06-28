Facchini's Seven-RBI Outing Leads Owls Over Harris-Stowe State

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, April 04 2012 Apr 4, 2012 Wednesday, April 04, 2012 7:49:38 AM CDT April 04, 2012 in Sports
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

ST. LOUIS -- The William Woods University softball team hung 23 runs on a hapless Harris-Stowe State University team in an American Midwest Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, rapping out 31 hits across 11 innings, winning by a 15-0 (5) count in the first game and prevailing 8-0 (6) in the nightcap. Ilissa Facchini went 5 for 7 in the doubleheader - including a perfect 3 for 3 outing in the opener - with seven RBI.

Kelsey Schulte went the distance in the opener, striking out 13 and allowing just three hits to move to 7-5 on the year. The Owls opened the scoring emphatically in the first, pushing across 10 runs on eight hits, taking advantage of four wild pitches and three walks as well in the inning. Facchini picked up three of her RBI in the inning, going 2 for 2 as WWU batted through the order. Facchini and Schulte also scored twice for the Owls in the inning.

Facchini would claim the three insurance runs added by WWU in the top of the second, with her double plating Kristi Pluchinski, Megan Cooper and Ashley DePew.

The Hornets mounted the briefest of threats in the bottom of the second, putting runners in scoring positions, but Sammi Lightfoot was caught in a rundown trying to score, with the out sandwiched between a pair of HSSU strikeouts.

WWU would add two more runs in the top of the fourth, but it was all over but the shouting as Schulte struck out six of the final seven batters she faced.

It took the Owls longer to get going in the second game, as WWU didn't open the scoring until the bottom of the second, but WWU belted out six hits - including two doubles - en route to a 4-0 lead.

Back-to-back doubles from Nicole Hamdorf and Lauren Lopes pushed the WWU lead to 5-0, with the Owls adding one run in the bottom of the fifth and bringing the game to an early end with one out in the bottom of the sixth as Facchini and Leesa Schaumann scored as Cooper was safe at first.

William Woods moves to 20-13 on the season and moves into a three-way tie for the AMC lead with Williams Baptist College and Park University with a 6-2 record. WBC and Park sit percentage points ahead of the Owls, however, having played fewer games on the year. Harris-Stowe State falls to 2-17 (1-9 AMC) on the year.

The Owls remain on the road as they continue the AMC slate, visiting Columbia College on Friday. First pitch for the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m.

