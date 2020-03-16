Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — Melissa Rubio-Hernandez was inspired Sunday morning when she saw a grocery store full of empty shelves.
She started worrying about community members who might not be able to leave their homes or access basic necessities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak — like her elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or single parents.
She founded the "Work together during Covid 19 crisis-Columbia Missouri" Facebook group Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, more than 1,700 people had joined.
"We're hoping to get the community involved so we can get the resources to the families who need them," Rubio-Hernandez said.
Group members are sharing needs, and the ways in which they can meet the needs of others. Posts include information about where to find high-demand items like toilet paper or hand sanitizer and offers to share things like infant formula. More than 50 volunteers have shared what they are willing to do for others.
"We're all in it together," Rubio-Hernandez said. "And we're all willing to help each other out."
If you don't have Facebook, you can reach the group by calling 573-326-9062 or emailing como.helps@gmail.com to make a request. The group will try to connect you with someone who can help.