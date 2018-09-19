Facebook Groups Urge People to Wear Red

6 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Friday, July 20 2012 Jul 20, 2012 Friday, July 20, 2012 1:10:00 PM CDT July 20, 2012 in News
By: Christine Wendel
loading

COLUMBIA - The First Baptist Church on East Broadway will be looking red Saturday. Thousands of people have joined Facebook groups promoting people to dress in red and form a giant circle around the church, where U.S. Army Specialist Sterling Wyatt's funeral will be held Saturday. The Facebook groups formed in response to Wyatt's funeral being on Westboro Baptist Church's picket schedule. 

Twenty-one year old Spc. Sterling Wyatt graduated from Rock Bridge High School. According to the press release Wyatt was supporting the U.S. military in Operation Enduring Freedom when his vehicle was attacked by an enemy bomb. He died July 11 of injuries sustained during the attack.

Tori Smith created one of the Facebook groups to honor Sterling Wyatt. She said she did it because she thinks the family deserves to have a peaceful funeral. "It's the right thing to do," Smith said.

Along with volunteers in red, Patriot Guard Riders will also be at the funeral procession.

Patriot Guard Riders is a national organization which attends the funerals of fallen American soldiers as invited guests of the family. Patriot Guard Riders Captain Reed Hickam said the group will hold American flags and line the sidewalk along the church Saturday at the funeral.

Hickam also said he would likely be wearing red himself. "I wear red every Friday because red represents 'remember everyone deployed'," Hickam said. 

Hickam said he expects close to 1,000 members of Patriot Guard Riders to show up at the First Baptist Church on Saturday. On Friday members of the organization lined the sidewalk for the visitation.

"It's about paying tribute and honor to that young man," Hickam said. "He gave it all for us, and we should all give it back for him."

 

More News

Grid
List

Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
Callaway County man fights back against neighboring CAFO
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Jeff Jones is living just a quarter of a mile away from a future Controlled Animal Feeding... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
Columbia works on plan to regulate Bird scooters
COLUMBIA - Assistant City Counselor Jose Caldera announced the city and Bird are talking about short-term rules regulating the rental... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
Missouri Task Force 1 details its rescues, other post-hurricane efforts
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force One continues rescuing people, checking on others and sheltering those in need in the wake... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
Mid-Missourian shares stories of asylum-seekers
COLUMBIA - After volunteering at a detention center for women and children seeking asylum in the U.S., one Jefferson City... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting on Claudell Lane. Navarro Scott,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:35:11 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
Sunrise Beach fire chief steps down; says district "under attack"
SUNRISE BEACH - Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announced his resignation due to harassment from a board member. Reilly said... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
Columbia line workers say pay increase not enough to keep them working
COLUMBIA - City employees are getting a raise in this year's budget, but some say it's not enough for line... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

New lawn care app comes to Columbia
New lawn care app comes to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A lawn care app launched in Columbia to connect consumers with people who want to make extra money... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
Jefferson City Police Department to receive more police cars
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is set to receive nine brand new police vehicles in the next... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
Missouri National Guard member injured by gunshot during training
MACON - Deputies are investigating after a member of the Missouri National Guard was shot at a training site near... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 1:40:00 PM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
ACLU says Facebook allows employers to post discriminatory ads
(CNN Money) -- Facebook's ad targeting system is being used by some employers to unlawfully discriminate based on gender, a... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:06:05 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal
NEOSHO (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
Woman arrested in child abuse investigation
COLUMBIA - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old child. Police arrested... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
Columbia Parks and Rec to discuss Lions-Stephens Park improvements
COLUMBIA - A more than 25-year-old park shelter and playground could say goodbye soon. The replacement of those two... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT September 18, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Trump inflames war on Justice Dept. by declassifying Russia docs
Trump inflames war on Justice Dept. by declassifying Russia docs
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of various documents and text messages related to the Russia... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:40:19 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 73°
2am 73°
3am 74°
4am 73°