Factory Helps Dreams Come True
The Central Missouri Dream Factory grants wishes for children who have critical or chronic illnesses.
The central Missouri chapter granted a record 27 dreams last year, including Periann's.
"I remember when the referral came through that we had a 7-year-old juvenile onset diabetic," recalled Mike Whitworth, chapter president. "As it happened, she was assigned to me and little did I know that when I went to meet her, I was going to meet a princess."
Some dreams easily come true, while others require a bit more work.
"The one I was most confused about, and it was one of my first ones, somebody wanted to meet Hulk Hogan," remembered Carol Ragan, Dream Factory volunteer. "At the time, I didn't even know what a Hulk Hogan was."
But, somehow, those wishes always are granted.
"We say a lot of prayers to make these dreams come true," Rimert said.
And sometimes, dream catchers become dream granters. Periann sells homemade ornaments to help the Dream Factory.
"When she's out there, it's her world," her mother explained. "We don't do any diabetic anything out there."
The Dream Factory always needs volunteers and donations because it costs about $4,600 to grant the average dream.
There are many Dream Factory chapters in Missouri:
THE DREAM FACTORY OF AUDRAIN CO.
P.O. Box 622
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-8017
AREA COORDINATOR
Linda Hunt
Email - audraincounty@dreamfactoryinc.com
THE DREAM FACTORY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI
33 E Broadway, Suite 155
Columbia, MO 65203
AREA COORDINATOR
Mike Whitworth
Email - centralmissouri@dreamfactoryinc.com
Office - (573) 443-7500
Fax - (573) 817-1283
THE DREAM FACTORY OF LAKE OF THE OZARKS
P.O. Box 719
Osage Beach, MO 65065
AREA COORDINATOR
Linda Clark
Email - lakeozarks@dreamfactoryinc.com
THE DREAM FACTORY OF SEDALIA
P.O. Box 972
Sedalia, MO 65302-0972
(660) 827-1561
AREA COORDINATOR
Jason Kempton
Email - sedalia@dreamfactoryinc.com