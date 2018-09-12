Factory Helps Dreams Come True

The Central Missouri Dream Factory grants wishes for children who have critical or chronic illnesses.

The central Missouri chapter granted a record 27 dreams last year, including Periann's.

"I remember when the referral came through that we had a 7-year-old juvenile onset diabetic," recalled Mike Whitworth, chapter president. "As it happened, she was assigned to me and little did I know that when I went to meet her, I was going to meet a princess."

Some dreams easily come true, while others require a bit more work.

"The one I was most confused about, and it was one of my first ones, somebody wanted to meet Hulk Hogan," remembered Carol Ragan, Dream Factory volunteer. "At the time, I didn't even know what a Hulk Hogan was."

But, somehow, those wishes always are granted.

"We say a lot of prayers to make these dreams come true," Rimert said.

And sometimes, dream catchers become dream granters. Periann sells homemade ornaments to help the Dream Factory.

"When she's out there, it's her world," her mother explained. "We don't do any diabetic anything out there."

The Dream Factory always needs volunteers and donations because it costs about $4,600 to grant the average dream.

There are many Dream Factory chapters in Missouri:

THE DREAM FACTORY OF AUDRAIN CO.



P.O. Box 622

Mexico, MO 65265

(573) 581-8017



AREA COORDINATOR

Linda Hunt

Email - audraincounty@dreamfactoryinc.com



THE DREAM FACTORY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI