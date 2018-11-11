Faculty Council Holds All-Campus Wide Faculty Meeting

COLUMBIA - The annual spring all-campus faculty meeting with the Chancellor Brady Deaton will be held on Tuesday. One of the big issues that will be discussed is the proposal for a diversity course requirement.

The diversity course requirement proposal passed in March, and it requires students to fulfill a diversity education 3-credit-hour minimum. There is a list of 160 classes that that qualify as "diversity intensive", and students choose which one they prefer.

All diversity courses will focus on understanding different social groups and will delve into a broad range of social inequalities.