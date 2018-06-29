Faculty council: If you're going to investigate Melissa Click, charge her

COLUMBIA - The Executive Committee of the MU Faculty Council on University Policy issued a statement Thursday following the UM Board of Curators' suspension of Assistant Professor Melissa Click.

The statement said if the curators believe Click's conduct should be investigated, they should charge her under the university's bylaws. The faculty council said suspending Click and conducting an investigation without charging her "undermines confidence in the current leadership of the University."

According to the statement, a person or group of people may file a "faculty irresponsibility charge" against a faculty member for "breaches of professional ethics or commission of irresponsible acts."

The faculty council did not believe anyone had filed a charge against Click.

A video showing Click blocking a student journalist from taking pictures of the Concerned Student 1950 protests went viral in November. The faculty council said after watching the video, some faculty members considered bringing a charge against Click; however, they did not do so because she issued a heartfelt apology, received death and rape threats, was reprimanded by the provost, and had suffered enough.

"Knowing that a colleague was suffering vicious harassment may well have discouraged faculty from adding another problem to Professor Click’s fall semester," the statement read.

The statement continued, "With the benefit of hindsight, however, it appears that public confidence in the University, its administration, and its faculty would have been bolstered had a charge been filed... during the fall."

Click faces a criminal charge of third-degree assault for the incident in November.