Faculty group calls for removal of Jefferson statue

1 day 4 hours 37 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Black Faculty and Staff Organization is adding its voice to a student petition calling for the removal of a campus statue of Thomas Jefferson. The most recent petition was launched by a MU sophomore Roman Leapheart earlier this month and now has over 3,000 signatures.

The statue was erected in 2001 and sits next to the original tombstone that marked Jefferson’s grave in Virginia. The tombstone was donated to Mizzou years ago recognizing the University as the first university founded in the territory acquired by Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase.

In a letter addressed to President Mun Choi, the University Curators and the MU community, the group challenged the statue’s relevance to the University.

The faculty and staff letter says that history is itself a reason to remove the statue.

 “The massive acquisition of land that Jefferson oversaw facilitated the expansion of the domestic slave trade and the removal of Indigenous people to seize land for white colonization,” said the organization in its letter.

 The one-page letter goes on to reiterate the fact that Jefferson “owned more than 600 enslaved people.” 

After a meeting with the student who launched the Change.org petition two weeks ago, Choi said the University would not remove the statue, but acknowledged that the discussion included complex issues and different perspectives.

President Choi responded this week’s letter asking faculty and staff organization join his effort to “recognize the University’s racial history.”

 

