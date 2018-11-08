Faculty Union Against Cutbacks

The university's plan would free up about seven million dollars to increase professors' salaries. The university has mentioned a hiring freeze, combining administrative functions and consolidating services as ideas. Assistant history professor Robert Smale says professors need a pay increase, but the university's plan could end up "cannibalizing" the school. Other members of the school's National Education Association group agree. Vice Provost Brian Foster says university leaders are looking for ways to minimize extra work.