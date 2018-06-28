FAFSA Help at Stephens

With MOHELA up for sale, it raises questions about the future of financial aid help.Cash for class was the name of the game at Stephens College.

"I thought I'd better get a jump start on the FAFSA," said Marsha Stivers Stephens College student.

Stivers and her mom came to Stephens to get free help to fill out that form at college goal sunday which is sponsored by MOHELA.

"I had to gather my tax forms together...I also needed my drivers license...My social security number...,"said Stivers.

Applying can be stressful, but help sessions like this could be in question because of Governor Matt Blunt's plan to sell MOHELA . But school counselors say the help is here to stay.

"I'm not really concerned, i mean there's so many parties involved that i think college goal sunday will continue on," said Rachel Touchatt financial aid counselor.

There is a paper version of the FAFSA form students can use to ask for financial aid. But organizers at Stephens College showed students how to file an online version of the form and how to crunch the numbers.

You can break the sections of the FAFSA into some pretty easy... Like first page is demographic information... Second page is student income information.

And Stivers says having the help on hand for years to come is a relief for her and her mom.

"I don't have to sit there and figure it out myself and ask her and she has no idea either," said Stivers.

The deadline to file a FAFSA form is March first.