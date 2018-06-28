Fair St. Louis to remain at Forest Park in 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of the nation's largest Fourth of July celebrations is returning to Forest Park in St. Louis in 2017.

Organizers of Fair St. Louis said Tuesday that the festival will be July 2 through July 4.

The fair was on the grounds of the Gateway Arch for its first 33 years. The past three have been moved to Forest Park because of a multi-million-dollar project to renovate the Arch grounds.

Nearly 235,000 people attended Fair St. Louis in 2016. The event features several performers, fireworks and other events.