Fair Vendor Dies
AP-MO--Vendor Dies,0054Fair vendor dies after grabbing live wire SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A food vendor has been electrocuted. The 48-year-old man died this morning when he grabbed a live wire while packing up his trailer at the Missouri Entertainment and Event Center in Springfield. The center had been the scene of the Ozark Empire Fair, which ended yesterday. (Nancy Simpson, KTTS) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-06-07 1438EDT
