Fairgoers enjoy opening day of Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA - The 113th Missouri State Fair got off to a beautiful start Thursday. Gates opened at 7:30 a.m. and attendees enjoyed a day full of sun.

The opening parade had people lining the sides of the main street in the fairgrounds, and the Budweiser Clydesdales appeared, one day after delivering beer to some lucky Sedalia residents. Hedrick's Petting Zoo hosted pig races throughout the day, which drew cheering crowds.

The carnival area was also full of families enjoying games and rides. One Sedalia resident and longtime fairgoer said his kids are the reason he still comes every year.

"Honestly it's for the kids now. It's for the family. And they have a great time with the rides, they see a lot of friends. And it's just a great way to connect with the community," Ryan Edwards said.

His young son, Gavin, had another, more simple reason for coming to the fair.

"Because it's fun," Gavin said.

Festivities continue every day through August 23, with gates opening at 7:30 each morning.

For more information, visit the Missouri State Fair website.