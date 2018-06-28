Fairgoers Swelter in Sedalia

The high in Sedalia today topped out at 96 degrees, but with the humidity, it felt like 103 degrees. Some vendors said they think the heat is keeping would-be fairgoers away from Sedalia.

While the mercury approached 100 degrees, kids decided to defy the heat and enjoy the rides. Though the rides were operating, many sat still without riders, or operated with only few people on board.

The heat forced some fairgoers to think of creative ways to stay cool.

"We had brought a cooler with some frozen water rags...Keepin' 'em cool," said fairgoer Ashley Goins.

Attendees tried to cool off with ice cream. Unfortunately, the vendors inside are without air conditioning.

"We sellin' cold items, but it's hot items in the stand, you know what I mean?" said vendor Joseph Profit.

On such a hot day with a heat advisory, the National Weather Service offers the following tips to keep cool:

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing and consider wearing a hat.

The heat can also take its toll on the animals, thus, the need for fans and a cool mist.

"They can die from over heat and everything," said Bill Brockman, a Brookfield farmer. "The main thing is just keep 'em in shade and fresh water."

Brockman has been coming to Sedalia for more than 40 years. He says heat at the state fair is a fact of life

"It's just somethin' that you learn to grow up with, and it's part of livin' in Missouri," said Brockman. "And you just prepare for the heat when you leave home to have your fans up in shape, and there's parks here on the fairground if you need 'em."

Whatever the solution, just about everyone or everything was looking to beat the heat. If you're going to be out at the fair, another way to stay cool is to walk in the buildings and look at the different exhibits.