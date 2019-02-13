Fairview Elementary School - Mrs. Kinney - 4th Grade

1 day 7 hours 27 minutes ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST February 12, 2019 in Daily Pledge
By: Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

UPDATE: New details on deadly multi-state chase that began in Jefferson City
BOND COUNTY, Ill. - A deadly multi-state chase that ended in Illinois Tuesday night began after a shooting in Jefferson... More >>
43 minutes ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 Wednesday, February 13, 2019 1:44:00 PM CST February 13, 2019 in News

NEW CHARGES: Jail nurse poisoned husband, wanted to wed inmate
KANSAS CITY (CNN) — A Missouri jail nurse who allegedly wanted to marry a man convicted of killing a lottery... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 Wednesday, February 13, 2019 12:30:00 PM CST February 13, 2019 in News

MU reports of discrimination based on national origin and race decline
COLUMBIA – Newly released annual reports from the University of Missouri Office for Civil Rights & Title IX show reports... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 Wednesday, February 13, 2019 10:29:00 AM CST February 13, 2019 in News

Teen slain outside Kansas City high school after basketball game
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was fatally shot outside a Kansas City high school after two... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 Wednesday, February 13, 2019 9:43:00 AM CST February 13, 2019 in News

Gaming organization cultivates a safe space for kids
COLUMBIA - Ukatsu has become the place for gamers of all ages to learn, play with, and compete in the... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 10:31:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

The Missouri Tigers win against Battle Line rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers snapped a two game losing street Tuesday night by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 79 to... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 10:11:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in Sports

Spring-like weather will quickly change back to winter
COLUMBIA - Okay, before we get back into the winter weather of it all, there IS good news. We'll feel... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 7:45:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in Weather

Ice melt is potentially dangerous to pets
COLUMBIA - Two veterinarians warn ice melt and salt could give pets chemical burns or irritation if pet owners aren't... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 6:42:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Winter weather delays pothole repairs in Moberly
MOBERLY - Our recent winter weather hasn’t been easy on anyone or anything, especially roads in Moberly. Moberly crews... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 5:51:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Lincoln University creates scholarship fund named for slain student
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University has established a scholarship fund in honor of D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, who was killed in December... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:46:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Student-oriented housing complex has more than 130 police incidents
COLUMBIA - Elevate 231, formerly known as Aspen Heights, had more than 130 incidents that required police dispatch in the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:39:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Proposed bill would crack down on attorneys for foster children
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill being heard Wednesday would set new standards for attorneys representing foster children. They would... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:22:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Lake Ozark could limit music levels at bars, restaurants
LAKE OZARK - A Lake Ozark restaurant and bar manager said potential restrictions on music volume could affect summer business.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:11:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Assessment shows racial and social disparities in Columbia and Boone County
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County are seeing racial and socieconomic disparities in income, education and health and community resources,... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:08:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Senate bill would close some Missouri lawmaker records
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill proposed by a Missouri state senator would close a number of lawmaker emails and... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 2:54:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

Emotions high as House committee hears heartbeat abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Several abortion bills were heard Tuesday morning in a tense room filled with supporters and opponents. ... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in Top Stories

FBI offers reward in Planned Parenthood fire
COLUMBIA - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sunday's fire at the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 1:49:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News

CPS redistricting will effect over 1,000 students
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board approved for redistricting changes to schools in the area. Hickman, Rock Bridge... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 12 2019 Feb 12, 2019 Tuesday, February 12, 2019 1:39:00 PM CST February 12, 2019 in News
