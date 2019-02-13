Fairview Elementary School - Mrs. Kinney - 4th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
BOND COUNTY, Ill. - A deadly multi-state chase that ended in Illinois Tuesday night began after a shooting in Jefferson... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (CNN) — A Missouri jail nurse who allegedly wanted to marry a man convicted of killing a lottery... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Newly released annual reports from the University of Missouri Office for Civil Rights & Title IX show reports... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl was fatally shot outside a Kansas City high school after two... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ukatsu has become the place for gamers of all ages to learn, play with, and compete in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers snapped a two game losing street Tuesday night by beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 79 to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Okay, before we get back into the winter weather of it all, there IS good news. We'll feel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two veterinarians warn ice melt and salt could give pets chemical burns or irritation if pet owners aren't... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Our recent winter weather hasn’t been easy on anyone or anything, especially roads in Moberly. Moberly crews... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University has established a scholarship fund in honor of D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, who was killed in December... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Elevate 231, formerly known as Aspen Heights, had more than 130 incidents that required police dispatch in the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill being heard Wednesday would set new standards for attorneys representing foster children. They would... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - A Lake Ozark restaurant and bar manager said potential restrictions on music volume could affect summer business.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County are seeing racial and socieconomic disparities in income, education and health and community resources,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill proposed by a Missouri state senator would close a number of lawmaker emails and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Several abortion bills were heard Tuesday morning in a tense room filled with supporters and opponents. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sunday's fire at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School Board approved for redistricting changes to schools in the area. Hickman, Rock Bridge... More >>
in