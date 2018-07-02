Fairview United Methodist Church takes a trip back in time

COLUMBIA - With the holiday season upon us, Fairview United Methodist Church is opening its doors to the community this weekend. The church will be putting on its 25th annual "Little Bethlehem" live interactive nativity scene.

"It's a great interactive time for the family to come out and just experience the real meaning of Christmas," church member Andy Upham said.

He said church members will take the community back in time to Bethlehem during the time of Jesus' birth.

He said the event is a great way for church members to share with the community what Christmas means to them.

"This time of year we just like to share the message of Christ, the meaning of the season," Upham said. "We'll be doing the interactivity this weekend. Next weekend we'll open up our church to the homeless and start doing Room at the Inn."

He said the church loves to interact with the community and share its love of God with those it interacts with. He said this is a great tradition that brings families together during the holidays.

"We hear families in the community who just feel like Christmas really hasn't started until they came through and interacted with baby Jesus and the stable," Upham said.

The interactivity will take place Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 6-8:30 p.m.

Upham said the event will take place rain or shine and encourages people to come prepared for the weather. After guests travel through Bethlehem, Upham said guests are welcomed inside for Christmas caroling, snacks and a time of fellowship.