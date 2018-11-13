Faith Brings Food to Monroe City

"You don't know where to go, what to do," said Janice Carmen.

She and other residents are cleaning up the storm's mess, but they need help. So, Faith Walk Ministries teamed up with the Central Missouri Food Bank to distribute 5,000 pounds of food and other supplies to tornado victims.

"It went really well," added Faith Walk's Darla McClain. "And so we're looking forward to being able to help out and to do more."

This month's storms left many Monroe City residents homeless. Some are staying with family or friends, but they know they can't stay there forever. That's why the food bank plays such a big role. The Salvation Army is also serving hot meals for victims.

Contact the Central Missouri Food Bank or your local food Pantry, if you want to donate to the relief effort.