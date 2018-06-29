Faith Rewarding For Student

An MU student said she's seen it for herself, in the village of Medjugorje.

Chaeleigh Concannon counts the beads on her rosary, her prayers echoing in unison amid a church full of people.

They grasped strands of beads between their fingers, waiting to hear about the miracles of Medjugorje.

"While we were there was a star in the sky that was really bright, and when Mary appeared it shot across the sky," Concannon said. "Cool things like that happen."

While visiting the village last may, this MU junior felt a spiritual awakening.

Now she's counting the days until she returns. But Chaeleigh can't depart on her pilgrimage without learning some more lessons in the classroom.

A physical therapy major, she is attempting to complete her junior year in half the time. She will take 21 hours this semester, and seven during winter session.

Author Wayne Weible has traveled to Medjugorje 80 times and understands Chaeleigh's devotion.

"She just really felt a call that she needed to go back there, she wanted to go back there, so that's what she intends to do." said Weible.

And she believes she can handle the 28 credit hours ahead of her, because she has her faith to count on.

Chaeleigh will spend February through June in Medjugorje. She will resume her studies at MU this summer.