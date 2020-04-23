Fake Officers Pull Over Motorists, Then Rob Them

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for two men who impersonate police by pulling over unsuspecting motorists, then rob them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/sBYz9o ) reports that the men used a flashing dashboard light on three occasions Tuesday to get people to pull over. The robbers were driving a dark SUV similar to what an unmarked police car might use.

The drivers pulled to the curb, thinking they were being stopped by real police officers.

No one has been hurt in the crimes.

