Fake police car used in St. Louis robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating a robbery in which the assailants used a car that looked like a police car as part of their crime.

Police say a man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle early Friday when a white Chevrolet Impala with red and blue emergency lights parked behind them. Police say the victims were told to get out of the vehicle.

Once they got out, one of the suspects pulled a gun and demanded the contents of one of the victim's pockets. The man threw his cellphone and money to the ground and both victims ran.

The suspects drove away. No arrests have been made.