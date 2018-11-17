Fall Into Art festival allows artists to show off their creativity

COLUMBIA - Fall Into Art kicked off the weekend with its annual show, and artists shared what their art means to them.

Artists, from painters to sculptors, came out show their work.

Artist Bob AuBuchon said his art has been a big part of his life.

"Abstracts is my muse, it's my voice, and art, so I love the expression," he said.

AuBuchon said his brother inspired him to start painting when he was going through a dark time in his life.

"I've been doing it for about seven years now," AuBuchon said. "Actually, the first year was really cathartic for me, kind of a therapy."

This is AuBuchon's first year at the show, and he said he liked being surrounded by all the different artists.

Yukari Kashihara was an artist at the show who said nature inspired her work.

"I like to put in a natural beauty to the table," she said. "I like to bring happiness to the dinner table."

Kashihara said her artwork is great for the dinner table because it is a place where people gather to be together.

"It's a conversation piece," she said. "To talk about art and the beauty of life."

Some of the artists at the show donated their work to be a part of a silent auction benefiting the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

The art show, which is being held at the Parkade Center on Business Loop 70, continues through Sunday.