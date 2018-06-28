Fallen Columbia Firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt to Be Honored

JEFFERSON CITY - American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter will honor former Columbia fire fighter, Lt. Bruce Britt with an award. The Lifesaver award is a way to recognize and thank individuals who make a difference in the community. Britt is one among nine other recipiants.

Britt died during rescue efforts in February when a walkway collapsed at the University Village Apartments. His wife, Leigh, will accept the award on his behalf at the Lifesaver Award event on June 24.

Kathy Crow, Co-Chair of Lifesaver Awards, said this is the third year for the award. Individuals are nominated and a committee chooses one to represent each of the nine categories.

"It is our way for the Red Cross to recognize these individuals that have gone over and beyond," Crow said.

Crow knew Britt personally, and she said he was very deserving for this award.

"He not only did things in Columbia, he was everywhere and a very giving and great guy," Crow said.

She said the Red Cross wants to do anything it can to thank Britt and the rest of the recipients.

"We just felt like this was the year to acknowledge what he's done for his community, being in his field for 23 years. Even though he is not here to let his family and the women and men he worked with, [we want to] have them realize how much we appreciate what he did for his community," Crow said.

She said the award is for his family, friends, co-workers and people he protected in the community to show a big thank you.

"It will be a hard night for them, but hopefully it will be a good one too," Crow said. "We want them to know that everything they do is appreciated, I'm sure he is in a place where he is looking down on us and he knows what is going on. I can't imagine what they are going through, hopefully they will find some peace with us."

The Lifesaver Award event is also a fundraiser where there will be a silent auction, dinner, awards, and a ceremony.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information about the event visit their website www.redcross.org.