Fallen Columbia Firefighter's Family Files Wrongful Death Suit

COLUMBIA - The family of fallen Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Boone County Tuesday.

The lawsuit names the University of Missouri Board of Curators as a party in the suit.

Britt died Feb. 22 when he fell after a walkway collapsed at the University Village apartment complex.

The university has decided to tear down the complex this summer. On March 13, MU spokesman Christian Basi said the university decided to tear down the complex "in light of the Feb. 22 incident."

KOMU 8 News has obtained a copy of the suit and will post more information as it becomes available.