Fallen Columbia Firefighter's Family Files Wrongful Death Suit

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 03 2014 Apr 3, 2014 Thursday, April 03, 2014 10:45:53 AM CDT April 03, 2014 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The family of fallen Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Boone County Tuesday.

The lawsuit names the University of Missouri Board of Curators as a party in the suit.

Britt died Feb. 22 when he fell after a walkway collapsed at the University Village apartment complex.

The university has decided to tear down the complex this summer. On March 13, MU spokesman Christian Basi said the university decided to tear down the complex "in light of the Feb. 22 incident."

KOMU 8 News has obtained a copy of the suit and will post more information as it becomes available.

More News

Grid
List

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU's IFC recruitment goes virtual
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
35 minutes ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:32:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:47:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
Depression in British adults may have doubled during coronavirus pandemic
(CNN) -- Nearly a fifth of British adults likely experienced some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:36:53 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
Jefferson City to consider removal of a Confederate monument
JEFFERSON CITY - The Human Relations Commission will hold an online meeting Friday to discuss the removal of a Confederate... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:45:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

No damage or injuries after morning grease fire at Broadway Diner
No damage or injuries after morning grease fire at Broadway Diner
COLUMBIA - Broadway Diner will be closed on Wednesday after a grease fire in the kitchen early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:41:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs
FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton for drug and car theft charges late Tuesday night. According to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:25:00 AM CDT August 19, 2020 in News

Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
Senate Republicans preparing $500B virus relief proposal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says Senate GOP leaders are preparing a slimmed-down virus relief package of roughly $500... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 9:31:36 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
Help is on the way to improve COVID-19 contact tracing in Boone County
COLUMBIA - A top Boone County health official said there is still one problem with the COVID-19 system when it... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 7:37:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
EmVP: Man walks across U.S. for cancer research
BOONE COUNTY - Keith Doubman, 40, is on a mission to walk across the entire country. “I'm backpacking across... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:45:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
Central Methodist University starts classes after testing all students, staff
FAYETTE – Central Methodist University has re-started in-person classes, after screening all its students and staff for COVID-19. Joe... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response, met with Gov. Mike Parson and state... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing mounting public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits, President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general announced... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:19:24 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season
Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season
COLUMBIA – Traditional fall Saturdays will look different for many football fans this upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Peripartum Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Peripartum Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association estimates one in seven women experience peripartum disorder during pregnancy or after childbirth. Peripartum... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:56:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at Republican convention
St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at Republican convention
(CNN) -- Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, are scheduled... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT August 18, 2020 in News

City Council shoots down effort to put roll carts on November ballot
City Council shoots down effort to put roll carts on November ballot
Columbia voters won’t get to decide in November whether to allow the city to consider switching to roll carts... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 77°
12pm 78°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°