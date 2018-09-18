Fallen Fulton Marine to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Sgt. Talon Leach, a U.S. Marine from Callaway County who died in a plane crash, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on August 15.

The burial is scheduled for 1 p.m., according to the cemetery's official website.

Leach was one of 16 service members who died when the KC-130 transport plane carrying them crashed in Mississippi on July 10. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sgt Leach grew up in Callaway County, and attended North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. A decorated Marine, he earned numerous awards for his service, including the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, the global war on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and three Certificates of Appreciation.

The United States Marine Corps said Leach had been deployed as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the campain to remove the threat posed by ISIS.