False Alarm in Boone County
The Boone Country Fire District, Sheriff's Department and Staff for Life helicopter rolled out at reports of a possible plane crash. A caller said he saw a large aircraft banking hard over Southeast Columbia, with smoke and screaming engine noises. The caller then said he saw a large plume of smoke around the Pierpont area. Another caller also reported seeing a plume of smoke but closer to the Missouri River, but aviation authorities said they had no aircrafts on the radar at the time.
"Should there have been an accident, or should they have had a plane disappear from radar, that would obviously change the dynamics of what we were doing out here," Gale Bloomingkamp, of the Boone County Fire District, said. "This is not a monthly occurence or a yearly occurence even at that matter, but when somebody reports that they obviously saw something so we're going to do our best to find out what they saw."
Two A-10 Wart-Hog military planes were in the area at the time of the calls, but the military has not reported any missing planes.
