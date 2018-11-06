False Police Report Lands Woman in Jail

JEFFERSON CITY - A woman was arrested Sunday after making a false call to Jefferson City Police.

Charlotte Morehouse told police a man named Joel was burglarizing her home at the 3700 block of Liverpool. Morehouse told police she left her house to remain safe.

Jefferson City Police arrived to find a man outside the front door. Officers ordered him out of the home and to the ground.

As he left, police say a 75 lb. pit bull ran towards an officer. The officer retreated into the street, but police say he was forced to shoot the dog once to defend himself. Animal Control transported the dog to a local vet for treatment but the dog later died.

Jefferson City Police said the man in the door was Mrs. Morehouse's husband and he was leaving for work. Investigators said there was a verbal dispute, but that Morehouse's husband did not know she called 9-1-1 to report a burglary. Police say he also didn't know anyone by the name of "Joel" was within the residence, nor was there a burglary taking place.

Mrs. Morehouse later told police she lied about the burglary and was arrested for Filing a False Police Report. She was transported to the Cole County Jail for state charges.