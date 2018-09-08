False Rape Claim

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman admits she lied to cover up an extramarital affair when her rape claim in 1998 led to the conviction of a 54-year-old Springfield man. Greene County prosecutor Darrell Moore calls the case outrageous, and he appeared at a news conference with the wrongly convicted man to say he was sorry. Armand Villasana was exonerated in 2000, when his conviction was overturned based on DNA tests. Since then, DNA evidence from the scene matched up with another man. The resulting investigation prompted the woman to tell prosecutors she had made up the story. Moore says he can't prosecute the woman for perjury because the statute of limitations has expired.