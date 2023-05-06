JEFFERSON CITY- Friends and family banded together outside of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City Saturday to raise awareness of fentanyl deaths.
This is the third annual rally for the Association for People Against Lethal Drugs (APALD). APALD is a national association that works to bring awareness and support to families grieving the loss of loved ones who died from overdoses.
Family members stood outside with homemade signs and t-shirts representing loved ones that died from fentanyl poisoning. They said that they want to show people how real the fentanyl and drug epidemic is.
The coordinator of the rally, Dawn Carpenter, lost her son to fentanyl poisoning in 2021. Carpenter wants to spread the word about how fentanyl is everywhere, and warn other families before it is too late.
"(Fentanyl) it's everywhere in everything and it is disguised. Not just in prescription pills now, but in candy," Carpenter said. "It's insidious and we need awareness," Carpenter said.
Carpenter's son, Stone Carpenter, suffered from chronic pain throughout his life after several major surgeries. Stone Carpenter was seeking percocets to help with the pain. He bought what he thought was a prescription through someone on Snapchat, but it was actually laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
It's those honest mistakes that Carpenter wants to make sure gets mitigated by spreading the word. Even if it takes on event at a time.
"It's not you kid out there purposefully doing something wrong all the time; it's and honest to goodness mistake, and that shouldn't cost them their life," Carpenter said.
For more information about how you can help mitigate fentanyl and illicit drug overdoses, click here to learn more from the Drug Enforcement Administration in your area.