Families and teachers prepare for remote schooling

COLUMBIA - Karina Koji's first-grade son will be out of a classroom for at least a month. Koji decided to not send her son, Adrik, to school starting last Friday because of concerns about COVID-19.

"It just didn't seem like a great idea to keep him in the school," she said. "There's just no way to practice the social distancing, and it was just making us nervous."

On Monday, Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman announced that the district was canceling all classes Wednesday, March 18 through at least April 13.

"I am 100% in support of that," Koji said. "I think that's the best decision for everybody."

Now that Koji's son is home every day, she said they're trying to establish a routine.

"We're getting up at a certain time and we're doing things at a certain time," she said. "We're having screen time breaks and doing school work kind of at the same time of day and just trying to stick with a rhythm, which I think is really important for kids."

However, Koji said it hasn't been a seamless transition. She said Adrik loves school and seeing his teachers and classmates, so he's having to adjust to not being with them every day.

He's also having to adjust to learning at home instead of in a classroom. Koji said she's not concerned, though, and that she talked with Adrik's teacher and is thankful for the resources CPS has sent out to parents, such as work packets and links to other online educational resources.

Another thing some CPS teachers are doing is offering help explaining concepts to parents who may not understand their children's homework.

Dean Klempke is one of those teachers.

He works at Gentry Middle School, and on Monday morning, he posted on Facebook saying, "While we are homeschooling/remotely/digitally educating our kids, if you need assistance with understanding something that has been assigned for your child, or if you need more resources, just give me a shout. I am a certified 5-9 middle school Science and Biology teacher and will be happy to answer questions. We WILL get through this! #bettertogether."

And Klempke is not alone. Teachers across Missouri are posting how they can help, often tagging the post with #bettertogether. He said it was important for him to offer his help because data shows long breaks from education can be harmful to students' knowledge.

"As with any long break from school, there's always a dip in learning," he said. "This is unprecedented for parents for teachers, and the biggest thing that I want people to know is we're all doing it together."

Koji said right now she's not concerned with how to occupy her son, but admitted that may become more of an issue in the coming days and weeks. She said the toughest part of the whole process might be the transition back into the classroom once schools open again.

"I think kids are super adaptable and super resilient, but I do think transitioning back is going to be kind of rough," she said. "They're having to adjust to this weird, new normal, and then they'll have to go back to the old normal."

Klempke says he thinks maintaining a daily routine will help with the transition back to the classroom.

"Kids are masters of habit, and if they have that structure still, it'll make the transition back to school a lot easier," he said.

One thing Koji and Kelmpke both said they believe in right now is the importance of community.

"We're all really just doing this together," Klempke said. "We're all learning together, we're all trying to cope with something we've never done before."

Families can find more educational resources and up-to-date information on CPS's response to the virus on the district's website.