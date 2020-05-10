Families finding new ways to stay connected with social distancing

COLUMBIA - As families adjust to social distancing, some are finding creative ways to stay connected.

One of those ways is family game nights over Zoom calls.

"Let's find creative ways that we can spend family time together even though we're not actually together in person," Chelle Haynes, a mother of five who does family game nights with her family, said.

Since starting the Zoom game nights, the family has played multiple games together, including Monopoly and Fortnite.

"And then there's just that one game that we win," Alyssa, Chelle's 15-year-old daughter said. "We get all excited and we're like let's go, this is great. This is awesome."

The games help distract from everything going on in the world, even if it's just for a little bit.

"It's almost overwhelming, all the negativity that you hear about this COVID virus, to be able to bring something as simple as family game nights together," Chelle said.

Even though the stay-at-home orders will eventually end, Alyssa hopes the family game nights won't.

"Going out of quarantine and out of this whole ordeal, I think it will happen a lot more, and it'll still be a thing," Alyssa said. "We'll have, like, a day out of the week where we just go and do this because it's definitely brought more joy and something really fun to do while we're in quarantine."