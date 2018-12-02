Families Gather for 2nd Annual Tiger Family Fest

COLUMBIA - Children, parents, and volunteers got together Thursday for the Second Annual Tiger Family Fest. Volunteers painted faces, created arts and craft projects, and played around with the kids. Parent Link organized the family-friendly event. Parents watched their kids play in a tiger-shaped bounce house and play around in other activities. Sponsors of the event set up tents with Halloween candy and other goodies for the taking.

Parent Link is a program through the MU College of Education that promotes educating families and communities about quality parenting. Improving communication between parents and children is one of Parent Link's many suggestions.

Organizers used the event to spread the word about a service called Cub-Hub for student-parents. The program helps make sure parents can study while kids play under the supervision of service-learning students from Mizzou.

"We hope to create our Cub-Hub service in a way that will last for the long-haul, that we have something for student parents to depend on and that it will be there," said Parent Link Director Carol Mertensmeyer. "Hopefully we'll have this every year to provide that kind of support."

The Tiger Family Fest was free and open to the public. For more information about the Tiger Family Fest, and who helped the event, click here.