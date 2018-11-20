Families gather for Labor Day fair, honor everyday heroes

COLUMBIA - Families came together Saturday afternoon at Columbia Bass Pro Shops for the annual Labor Day Hometown Festival.

There was a special drawing at the festival for people who consider themselves everyday heroes.

"The notion we actually go off of within our store is that if you believe you're a hero, we certainly agree with you," Jon Curtis, Special Event Coordinator for Columbia Bass Pro Shops, said.

Firefighters, police officers, veterans, soldiers, military personnel, paramedics and school teachers were all encouraged to enter to win prizes such as gift cards.

Free activities were set up for kids in honor of the event.

Kids could get their face painted, fish, or sample homemade ice cream. There were also various games for kids to play where they could win prizes.

The event will be held again on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.