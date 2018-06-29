Families Gather to Raise SIDS Awareness

MEXICO - Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death in infants between one and 12 months old. October is SIDS Awareness Month for remembrance and education. Families gathered together in Green Estate Park, Mexico, Saturday afternoon, walking to raise the awareness of SIDS.

The event organizer Justin Schooley lost her son Brian Moore two years ago.

"I have a lot of bad days, I have some good days," Schooley said. "But especially seeing his twin sister grow up, I wonder a lot where he would be right now."

Schooley will donate all her proceeds from the awareness walk to support SIDS resources in the name of Brian Moore.

While the cause of SIDS remains unknown, doctors believe certain behaviors can increase the risk. By changing these behaviors, tragedies could be prevented. MU Children's Hospital Neonatologist Sarah Younger gave some advice to parents:

1. Put babies to sleep on their backs.

2. Put babies to sleep on a firm surface, not a soft sleeping surface.

3. Make sure the baby have its own bed, not sharing with anyone else.

4. Make sure there's nothing else in the bed with the baby. No stuffed animals, blankets.

5. Make sure the baby is not surrounded by people who are smoking.