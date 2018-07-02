Families Get Updates on Missing Military Personnel

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - About 120 people gathered yesterday hoping to hear updates about missing friends and relatives. The meeting was organized by the Department of Defense POW/Missing Personnel Office. Annual updates are held by the office in Washington, D.C. and at other locations across the country. About 14,000 families of the missing are given overviews of ongoing recovery efforts in Europe, Korea, Russia, China, Japan and other countries. The families have one-on-one meetings with casualty officers from the different service branches, in the hope of getting answers about their individual family members. Technicians collect DNA samples to be used in identification of remains. About 88,000 Americans remain missing from conflicts ranging from World War Two to the present.