Families of children with disabilities hope proposed insurance bill will help

1 year 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 13 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13, 2017 10:15:00 PM CDT March 13, 2017 in News
By: Justice Henderson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - From speech to occupational, behavioral and physical therapy and more, families who have members with developmental disabilities often spend multiple days each week in some type of therapy, and the costs add up.

Some insurance policies only cover up to 20 therapy sessions a year, while others refuse to cover any therapies for developmental disabilities.

This means that after 20 session in total, families are responsible for coming up with the remainder of the money to cover therapy costs on their own.

But some Missouri families are fed up and supporting a House bill that would make the insurance companies more responsible for their bills.

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport and Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, are the bill's sponsors.

“I don’t have an immediate family with a disability. But long ago, I learned to put myself in other people’s shoes. I learned to empathize. That is why it was so important for me to back this,” Basye said.

Boone County Family Resources provides some services to families in Boone County.

It assesses families' needs and then provides financial help of up to $7,500 per year per family 

Robyn Kaufman, the executive director of the program, said she thinks that the legislation is important and would be very helpful to families.

“These therapy session, no matter what they are, help these children. We do what we can to assist these families, but more insurance coverage would definitely help them as well,” Kauffman said.

There are restrictions to the program's resources.

One major restriction is that students have to be enrolled in Columbia Public Schools.

This eliminates some of the families from getting resources because their children can’t function in public school settings.

One Columbia mother, Molly Myers has a son born without the middle part of his brain. He suffers from Partial Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum. She's had to deal with the public school mandate a couple of times.

“There were two years we didn’t qualify for the $7,500 because public school just wasn’t working for us,” Myers said.

Her son also attends a preschool on the University of Missouri’s campus.

That preschool is geared toward children with disabilities, but falls into the Boone County Family Resources' restrictions. Insurance also doesn't cover it, so her family pays $765 for fall and spring semesters. Summer is half priced. 

Another family, who has a son born with a genetic disorder, showed KOMU 8 News just what an out-of-pocket bill looks like.

“After we have run out of insurance visits and all our BCFR funds have been exhausted, we pay about $50 every time he must go to a speech therapy session,” Robyn Schelp said.

Kelly Stephens, a therapist who works on MU’s campus and works with several of these children, said therapy is important because it helps them in the long run.

“Children who get therapy before they are three years old have a better chance of not needing it when they are older. It helps with behavior and social skills. Some of these children have siblings and these therapies can help them better adapt to their environments,” Stephens said.

Janessa Gaughan has a 4-year-old daughter that was diagnosed with autism in September of 2016, and her family is in the beginning stages of figuring out what her daughter's process is going to look like. She is currently a stay-at-home mom and hopes the bills don't become so outrageous that she has to find a job outside the home.

Ashley Perkins has a son that was born with a heart defect. He has had an open-heart surgery and will have another in the coming months. She has to balance everyday life and taking care of her son.

Jacque Sample has spearheaded the effort to support the legislation. She has a son on the autism spectrum. Her son is 13, and struggles with behavioral issues. She also has another son who does not have disabilities, and, as a mother, she works to give both of her children enough of her time and attention.

The proposed bill has been assigned to the Senate Health and Pensions committee.

The organizers are still waiting for a House assignment.

Three other representatives have also co-sponsored the bill: Rep.Sarah Unsicker, D-St.Louis, and Cheri Reisch, R-Columbia and Martha Stevens, D-Columbia.

You can access the Boone County Family Resources annual report to see how the program allocates its money each year.

Below are various bills received by families of children with developmental disabilities showing possible out-of-pocket costs.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
40 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
55 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on Thursday, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will host... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 87°
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°