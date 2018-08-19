Families Sign Up For Holiday Boost
COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center began sign-ups for its Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program Saturday at the Blind Boone Community Center. The program helps to provide low-income families, elderly, and disabled people in Boone County with holiday meals and one gift for each child under 18 during the holiday season. There are ten different days for families to sign-up and Voluntary Action Center will accept a maximum of 80 families registered each day.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church has sponsored the event for more than 20 years. Last year it made the largest group donation of 150 baskets.
The financial assistant of Our Lady of Lourdes, Teresa Meyer, said, "It's just one of those times when the goodness of everyone comes out and people just love giving to those that are less fortunate."
This year is the first year the Voluntary Action Center is partnering with Hy-Vee. Donations to the Voluntary Action Center can be exchanged for Hy-Vee store vouchers, where families can buy holiday meals.
The group said the number of Hy-Vee store locations make the partnership a great asset. Voluntary Action Project Director Marissa Todd said, "Now that we have three of them they are more accessible to the clients that we serve."
The Voluntary Action Center said it hopes to collect and distribute goods to 3,500-4,000 people this year. Last year, the group helped 1,187 families, totaling more than 4,000 people.
Family sign-up dates are October 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21 at the Blind Boone Community Center on Providence.
