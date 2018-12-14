Families still in need of sponsors to help with Christmas
COLUMBIA - Christmas is nearing and there are still local families in need.
Voluntary Action Center is asking for more sponsors to donate to families who need help with Christmas this year.
VAC has been accepting gifts and donations all week, and is planning to distribute them to several hundred families Thursday.
It posted on its facebook page saying some families are still in need of sponsors.
According to the VAC, gifts consist of everything from children's clothing, to toys, bicycles, hygiene products and basic household items.
To donate, visit VAC's donation page.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo- The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Bloomfield High School student Thursday for making a terrorist... More >>
in
BOONVILLE- 301 pounds of marijuana were found in an SUV during a routine traffic stop by the Missouri State Highway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- 20 bikes and helmets were donated to Columbia kids in time for the holiday season. Big Brothers Big... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation. Anna... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teen has been charged in connection with a November fatal shooting. Bruce Thomas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some people who live near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Parker Street just north of Interstate 70... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats made via email to businesses in the Columbia area,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation director Patrick McKenna met with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday to discuss the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON D.C. - Democrat Claire McCaskill had stern words for her soon-to-be former colleagues in the Senate in a farewell... More >>
in
(CNN) - Gun deaths in America have reached a record high. Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation director Patrick McKenna met with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday to discuss the... More >>
in
FULTON - A warehouse complex that has been standing in Fulton, with some parts dating back to the 19th century,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Community members have differing emotions after two fatal shootings in Jefferson City in less than a week.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced for his role in a chid sex trafficking ring, the U.S. District... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping her husband commit child sex crimes in 2015 and 2016, nearly... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of debate and negotiation, Congress voted final approval Wednesday to a massive farm bill that... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a man in connection to a car theft and a home burglary... More >>
in