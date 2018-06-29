Family Adopts a Puppy Trapped in Car for Weeks

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A puppy that survived after apparently being trapped inside a car at a Kansas City tow lot for several weeks has a new home.

The foster family who was has been taking care of the dog, named Kia, since she was rescued in early May decided to keep her.

Tori Fugate, spokeswoman for the Kansas City Pet Project, says the adoption became final Wednesday.

Kia, a terrier-schnauzer mix, is with a couple who have a young daughter. The Kansas City Star reports the shelter will not release more information about the family.

Police and tow lot employees say she apparently was in a car at the lot from April 8 until she was discovered May 6. She apparently survived by eating leftover fast food and old cigars.