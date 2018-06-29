Family and friends mourn man hit by car, run over

COLUMBIA - Candles lit up the solemn faces of Jack Cheatom's friends and family Friday as they gathered at the spot where he died after being hit by a car while attempting to walk across the street. They held hands and remembered the life lost on New Year's Eve.

Columbia Police said Lisa Arnold was driving south on Stadium Boulevard and hit 54-year-old, Jack Cheatom. Police said Linda Lee was driving another car behind Arnold and ran over Cheatom.

Cheatom was taken to University of Missouri Hospital and pronounced dead.

Cheatom's aunt, Felicia English, said Cheatom was on his way to see his sister who worked at McDonald's when he was hit. English said this is something Cheatom did everyday.

At the vigil, Cheatom's family and friends talked about how he was a fixture in Columbia and was well known for walking and riding his bike around the community. English said Cheatom was the type of person everyone liked and he will be missed by many.

Police said they do not suspect careless driving or any other traffic violations caused the accident. Police said neither driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. Per standard procedure, an autopsy will determine whether Cheatom was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

English said the family still has lots of questions as to what happened, and they want answers. She said Cheatom rarely ever drank alcohol and he was very familiar with the intersection where he was hit.