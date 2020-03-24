Family, friends and neighbors surprise Columbia 15-year-old on her birthday

COLUMBIA - 15-year-old Vivian Spear wasn't planning on having a birthday party Saturday.

She was supposed to be in New York City for the weekend with her grandparents, but her and her family canceled their travel plans because of COVID-19 and the Center for Disease Control's travel guidance.

Despite the canceled trip, Vivian and the rest of the Spear family were hoping she could still have some friends over for an impromptu party.

"As the week progressed, we thought that wasn't going to be the best idea," Vivian's mother Lisa said.

Instead, Lisa Spear organized a surprise birthday parade with her daughter's family and friends. KOMU 8 found out about the party and became a part of the surprise.

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry," Vivian exclaimed after the three-minute procession down Burrwood Drive.

After the last vehicle drove away, the cul-de-sac's neighbors came together to sing 'Happy Birthday'.

"We have great neighbors," Vivian's father, David Spear said.

"We're all really close," Vivian added.

On Sunday, KOMU 8 also covered as neighbors surprised a four-year-old Columbia boy for his birthday.