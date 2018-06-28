Family Fun Fest

COLUMBIA - The Family Fun Fest series held its monthly activity day at Flat Branch Park Wednesday evening.

The theme was "Exploring the Outdoors" where families gathered to take part in fun events and activities such as moon bounces, face painting and music performances.

Despite the hot weather, hundreds of families came out to have fun and support Missouri's wildlife education programs that featured real-life animal displays of eagles, snakes and flying squirrels.

The festival series is free and runs every third Wednesday of the month through September.